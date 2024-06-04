Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,363,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,579 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 12.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -1.04.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

