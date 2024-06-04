SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 5.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.50. 97,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 309,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.