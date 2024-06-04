SWS Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Ciena were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

