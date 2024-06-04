T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $210,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.08. 7,800,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,407. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.