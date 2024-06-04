Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $381,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $155.01. 12,913,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,448. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

