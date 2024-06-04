TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

