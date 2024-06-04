Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.95).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.28) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.91. The firm has a market cap of £459.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10,345.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.87).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

