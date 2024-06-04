TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after buying an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,629,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

