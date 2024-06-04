Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $27.06 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,580 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 9.9% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Block worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,773. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

