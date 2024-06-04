Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE BBWI traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 4,208,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,327. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

