Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

EMF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,119. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 152,456 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

