TeraWulf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 14,644 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 95.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,584 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 18,483,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,183,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.