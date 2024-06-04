TeraWulf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 14,644 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TeraWulf
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
TeraWulf Price Performance
NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 18,483,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,183,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.