Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Boosted by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 17.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 3.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $359,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.97. 9,529,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,746. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,166. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

