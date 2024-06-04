TFG Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $344.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.35. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

