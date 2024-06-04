TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM stock opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.