TFG Advisers LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSPH stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

