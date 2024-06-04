The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.53. 3,036,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

