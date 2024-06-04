The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $341.64. 1,500,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,054. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

