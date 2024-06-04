The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.06. 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,739. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

