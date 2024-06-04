The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Cut by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,370 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.63. 93,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,509. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

