The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.