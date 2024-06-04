The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $327.99. 3,711,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

