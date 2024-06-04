The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

