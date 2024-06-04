The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.17. 719,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.61. The firm has a market cap of $324.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

