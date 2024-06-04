The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.74.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Lion Electric stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
