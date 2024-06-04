The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.