The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,585,673 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $779,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

