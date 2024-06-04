The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 898,027 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,027 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.74% of W. R. Berkley worth $134,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 210,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.