The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,710 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lennar were worth $952,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lennar by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,881,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Lennar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

Lennar stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 513,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

