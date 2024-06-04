The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $547,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 134,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 20,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,462. The stock has a market cap of $571.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

