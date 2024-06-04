The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $599.52 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277,617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,089,670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $599,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. 587,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

