The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.42% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $128,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. 381,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,380. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

