The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KLA were worth $389,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $745.01. The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.67. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $791.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

