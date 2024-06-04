The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.86% of Roper Technologies worth $498,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 380,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,268,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ROP traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.15. 125,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.47. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.95 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

