The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,311,116 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.50% of Workday worth $364,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,280 shares of company stock worth $117,374,221. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,853. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

