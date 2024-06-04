The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 216,017 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.05% of Nasdaq worth $352,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Nasdaq by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 730,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after buying an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,286,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after buying an additional 447,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 534,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.