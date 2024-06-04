The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

HYB stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

(Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.