The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $44,832.82 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in RealReal by 35.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Wedbush raised their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

