The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $44,832.82 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RealReal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Wedbush raised their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
