The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950,911 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 4.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.96% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,099,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,174. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

