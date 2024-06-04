Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $606.66 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $606.66 million and $10.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,569,191,109 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

