Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Thomson Reuters worth $85,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 207,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,840. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

