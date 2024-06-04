Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$7,832,719.63 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 815,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,832,719.63.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.30. 4,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,643. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.