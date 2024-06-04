Traders Buy High Volume of Boston Scientific Call Options (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 305% compared to the typical volume of 6,126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,696,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 316.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 218,573 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. 1,089,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,280. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

