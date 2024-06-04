Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $319.46. 463,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.85. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

