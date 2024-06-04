Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases 980,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 20.0% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Coupang worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 977.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

