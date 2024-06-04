Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Trinity Bank, N.A.’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

