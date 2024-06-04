Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Bank, N.A.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.