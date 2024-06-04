Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,257 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,143. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

