Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Down 6.4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.27. 293,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 401,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,356 shares of company stock worth $4,444,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.