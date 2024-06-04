Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

