Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.