United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.56) – $0.06 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at -0.560-0.060 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

